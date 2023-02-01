Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach

One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 3:30, PBC Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunset Ranch Road for reports of a fight between adults, with one bleeding.

The victim, after he was stabbed, walked to a nearby Dunkin Donuts and collapsed.

The person was transported to a local trauma center, PBFR said.

