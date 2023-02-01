Ozzy Osbourne says he is done touring, cites declining health

Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan....
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era for Ozzy Osbourne.

On Wednesday, the rocker announced he’s officially done touring – and is canceling all upcoming shows – due to his declining health.

The 74-year-old said in a statement on Instagram, though his voice is fine, his body is weak and “not physically capable.”

The Grammy award winner has had a series of health setbacks in recent years, including a spine injury from an accident and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

His post said ticket refunds will be made available.

Meanwhile, Osbourne said his team is working on ways for him to be able to perform without having to travel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after wandering near ‘family suite’ at Mar-a-Lago
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
St. Lucie County woman missing for nearly a week found safe in thicket near US 1
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
Astronomers say a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Mahomes calls Arrowhead Stadium home, but now there’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
Authorities said the violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a...
Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC employee, shot others
Black history class revised by College Board after criticism
FILE - Dr. Dre, presenter for LL Cool J, speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction...
Dr. Dre celebrates 'Chronic' anniversary with re-release
An officer brings a K-9 to safety as a tornado hits southeast Texas.
VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado