2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton

Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Wednesday morning near Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Kimberly Road was closed for about five hours after the crash about 10:30 a.m.

Deputies not identified the names except for the surviving driver, Jamie Josue Gomez Escobedo, 35, of Boca Raton, who ran a red light in a 2016 Grand Cherokee Jeep traveling southbound in the outside lane of U.S. 441 approaching Kimberly, according to the crash report. Alcohol/drugs were checked next to the driver's name in the report and he was taken to a hospital, although the report lists no injuries.

An 82-year-old man driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue was going westbound on Kimberly, attempting to go through the intersection with a green signal.

The Jeep collided with the Nissan. The front of the Jeep violently impacted the passenger's side of the Nissan, which went in a southwesterly direction while rolling over violently before coming to final rest upside down on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The Jeep went a southwesterly direction, while rotating in a clockwise manner before coming to final rest within the southbound lanes of the intersection.

The Nissan's driver and a 79-year-old woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger from Boca Raton was extricated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and was taken to Delray Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

