PBSO: 2 dead, another hurt after other vehicle ran red light near Boca Raton

Two elderly New York residents died and a woman passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The intersection of State Road 7/US 441 and Kimberly Road was closed for about five hours after the crash about 10:30 a.m.

PBSO has not identified the names except for the surviving driver, Jamie Josue Gomez Escobedo, 35, of Boca Raton, who ran a red light in a 2016 Grand Cherokee Jeep traveling southbound in the outside lane of US 441 approaching Kimberly, according to PBSO. Alcohol/drugs were checked next to the driver's name in PBSO's report.

Driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue, an 82-year-old man was going westbound on Kimberly, attempting to go through the intersection with a green signal.

The Jeep collided with the Nissan. The front of the Jeep violently impacted the passenger’s side of the Nissan, which went in a southwesterly direction while rolling over violently before coming to final rest upside down on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The Jeep went a southwesterly direction, while rotating in a clockwise manner before coming to final rest within the southbound lanes of the intersection.

The Nissan's driver and 79-year-old female passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene by PBFR. A female passenger from Boca Raton was extricated by PBFR using the jaws of life and was taken to Delray Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

