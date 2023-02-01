Tom Brady announces retirement ‘for good’

Tom Brady is calling it quits.

A tearful Brady was sitting beachside when he made the announcement in a video on his Instagram page Wednesday morning.

"I'm retiring – for good," Brady said, calling it quits after 23 NFL seasons — the last three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and winning seven Super Bowl rings.

The announcement came one day after Brady was in Los Angeles for the premiere of the new movie, "80 for Brady," about four friends who travel to see Brady play in Super Bowl LI.

Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda pose together at the premiere of the film "80 for Brady," Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I won't be long-winded," Brady said in the video. "I think you only get one super-long retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Brady briefly retired before the 2022 season, but it lasted just 40 days as he sought one last Super Bowl run.

It didn't exactly go as planned.

Brady's last season was the most trying of his career. The Buccaneers struggled offensively throughout the season but still managed to make the playoffs despite finishing with a losing record.

The result was a blowout loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFC wild-card playoff game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

He also went through a messy divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen that was highly publicized.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all-time, Brady helped build a dynasty in New England, leading the Patriots to 17 AFC East Division titles, 13 conference championship games, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl victories — all of which are NFL records for a player and franchise — between 2001, when he supplanted former No. 1 overall pick Drew Bledsoe as starting quarterback, and 2019.

Brady came to New England as a seventh-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2000 and became the starter in his second season after an injury to Bledsoe. The Patriots went on to win their first of three Super Bowls in four years, quickly emerging as the team to beat in the NFL.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws as St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Jeff Zgonina (90) and safety Adam Archuleta (31) defend during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans.

After a two-year absence, Brady and the Patriots returned to the Super Bowl to cap the 2007 season in historic fashion, becoming the only team to complete a 16-game regular season undefeated. But the New York Giants defeated the Pats in a 17-14 upset, spoiling what would have been the NFL's first perfect season since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Four years later, Brady and the Pats were back in the Super Bowl — once again facing the Giants. Like before, the Giants got the better of New England, winning 21-17 and handing the Pats their second Super Bowl loss of the Brady era.

Brady and the Pats got back to their winning ways after another two-year Super Bowl absence, playing in four of five Super Bowls during Brady's final five seasons in New England. The Pats won three Super Bowls in that span, their lone loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2017 season.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP has played in 10 of the last 20 Super Bowls and owns several of the NFL's career quarterback records, including passing yards (89,214), completions (7,753), touchdown passes (649) and games started (372).

Brady's final game in a Patriots uniform was a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at home in a wild-card playoff game during the 2019 season.

In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures to a teammate before an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass.

After 20 seasons in frigid New England, Brady opted to leave for the sunshine of Tampa Bay later that year and made an immediate impact, leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. In doing so, the Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

The Buccaneers made the playoffs during each of Brady's three seasons with the team and won back-to-back NFC South Division titles in 2021 and 2022.

In his 23 seasons, Brady won seven Super Bowls — six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. He was named the NFL's most valuable player in 2007, 2010 and in 2017.

Although his playing days are officially over, his football career will continue. Fox Sports announced last year that Brady would become lead analyst upon his retirement.

"Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream," the 45-year-old said, fighting back tears. "I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

