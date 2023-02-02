Carver Middle School marching band back in action after almost a decade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
In 2013, the Carver Middle School marching band stopped its performances for nearly a decade. The reasons for that stoppage are unclear, as the school has had several administrators since then.

"When I first got this job a year ago, that's something that community asked for. They were like, 'We need to bring our band back,'" principal Dr. Shannon Grice said.

The task of getting the band together fell to Carver Middle School band director Lise Jilly.

"It's really exciting. And I really appreciate the opportunity that Carver Middle School has for me to bring back the band and the community and bring joy to the children and get the music going," Jilly said.

The school's Dean of Students, Travis Kelly, was an "OG" band member during his young adulthood and is enthusiastic the band is back as parades and marching bands are synonymous with Delray Beach.

"Seeing the band coming back and resurging back into the community, it means a lot for [the citizens of Delray] and it means a lot for us to here at George Washington Carver Middle School," Kelly said.

"We are an international baccalaureate school. So that's part of our arts program. And the band is important because it gives the kids an outlet which they need right now," said Dr. Grice.

The band performed at the Delray Holiday Parade, the South Florida Fair parade last week, and they are competing in the Palm Beach County Solo and Ensemble competition this weekend at John I. Leonard High School and will perform in the African American History Month celebration at Carver Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

If you would like to donate money for instruments and other band needs,click here.

