Ex-Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a former Palm Beach County firefighter on three of four counts of
misappropriating $158,960 from Piper's Angels Foundation Inc., a North Palm Beach-based charity that provides support to people with cystic fibrosis.

Elizabeth Genna Suarez, 34, was found guilty of wire fraud, according to a criminal complaint in the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach. She was found not guilty on one count.

Suarez faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 with sentencing scheduled for April 6 by Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks.

Suarez was a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue firefighter and EMT from March 2019 until her resignation in November, a spokesman for the agency told The Palm Beach Post.

Suarez married the charity's founder and CEO in October 2018 and had access to his personal bank accounts and the charity's business accounts, the complaint said. The couple divorced in March 2020.

In 2019, she became a member of the charity's board of directors and obtained a corporate credit card under her then-married name. She also began to perform bookkeeping duties for Piper's Angels.

Suarez withdrew money from bank accounts belonging to the foundation for personal use, including spending for cosmetic surgery, sunglasses and car improvements, prosecutors said.

