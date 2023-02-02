Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach

A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach.

Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived to find a man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours Thursday morning, forcing drivers traveling on I-95 from Palm Beach County to find alternate routes into Broward County.

All lanes later reopened just before 7 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023