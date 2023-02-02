Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina; suspect in custody

Family members of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens said his car has been found in North Carolina.

Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft.

"For him to go completely off the map, that's not at all normal," Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, said Wednesday.

Her family got some answers Thursday night.

DiBetta said the suspect driving her father's red 2022 Kia Stinger was taken into custody in North Carolina.

However, Levin is still missing.

Rutherford County, North Carolina, Sheriff Aaron Ellenberg later confirmed to WPTV that Matthew Flores was apprehended after a chase.

Ellenberg said authorities located the car in McDowell County and a chase ensued, leading into Rutherford County.

The sheriff said deputies used stop-sticks to stop the car, which crashed in Ellenboro, about 11 miles north of the South Carolina border.

Ellenberg said Flores took off running after the crash but was soon apprehended and taken to a North Carolina hospital, where he was undergoing evaluation. Ellenberg said Flores would then be taken to a North Carolina jail before being extradited to Florida to face charges there.

Levin was scheduled to pick someone up shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Correction: Mr. Levin has been unreachable since 1/30/23. https://t.co/B5puhNIkJU — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 2, 2023

"We don't know if he actually picked up the person or if he picked up a person as it was completed or what happened," DiBetta said.

DiBetta was told by police her father's car was spotted in multiple cities throughout Florida, including Miami, Okeechobee and, most recently, Gainesville. There is still no sign of Levin or his cellphone.

"We kind of don't believe that he's with the car," she said. "Why would he drive around with his phone off?"

Police also said he has made no threats to harm himself and has no known medical conditions.

A Lyft spokesperson released the following statement regarding Levin's disappearance:

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Levin's family and loved ones during this deeply concerning time. We've been in touch with his family to offer our support, and have reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance with their investigation."

Anyone who may have seen Levin or his car is asked to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

