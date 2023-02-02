Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February.

Each adoption will ensure a forever “valentine” is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and has a county license tag, the shelter said.

In addition, adopters will receive a free follow-up visit to a local veterinarian and bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

For those reluctant to adopt, fostering-to-adopt gives the opportunity to spend time with a furry friend before adopting and provides the opportunity for an animal to enjoy time in an enriching environment, the shelter said.

To adopt or become a foster parent, visit PBC Animal Care and Control in person or view adoptable pet here.

The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

PBC Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or click here.

