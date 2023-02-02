Palm Beach Gardens man, 74, missing after picking up Lyft rider

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
The search is on to find a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft.

"For him to go completely off the map, that's not at all normal," Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, said.

Levin was scheduled to pick someone up shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. DiBetta and her family members are still trying to figure out the exact location but said he was driving his red 2022 Kia Stinger with Florida license plate 81ABTY.

"We don't know if he actually picked up the person or if he picked up a person as it was completed or what happened," DiBetta said.

Lindsey was told by police her father's car was spotted in multiple cities throughout Florida, including Miami, Okeechobee and, most recently, Gainesville. There is still no sign of Levin or his cellphone.

"We kind of don't believe that he's with the car," she said. "Why would he drive around with his phone off?"

Police also said he has made no threats to harm himself and has no known medical conditions.

Anyone who may have seen Levin or his car is asked to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

