Palm Beach Gardens man, 74 missing since Monday after picking up Lyft rider

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The search is on to find a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft.

“For him to go completely off the map that’s not at all normal,” said Lindsay DiBetta, Levin’s daughter.

Levin was scheduled to pick someone up shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. DiBetta and her family members are still trying to figure out the exact location but said he was driving his red 2022 Kia Stinger with a Florida license plate, 81ABTY.

“We don’t know if he actually picked up the person or if he picked up a person as it was completed or what happened,” said DiBetta.

Lindsey was told by police her father's car was spotted in multiple cities throughout Florida, including Miami, Okeechobee and most recently Gainesville. There is still no sign of Levin or his cellphone.

“We kinda don’t believe that he’s with the car. Why would he drive around with his phone off?” she said.

According to a news release from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, Levin is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police also said he has made no threats to harm himself and has no known medical conditions.

If you believe you have have seen Levin or his car, contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested after wandering near ‘family suite’ at Mar-a-Lago
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
St. Lucie County woman missing for nearly a week found safe in thicket near US 1
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton

Latest News

Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Ex-Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity
Florida lawmakers want to raise starting teacher pay to $65,000
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives under pressure from Florida forward Colin Castleton...
Gators upend No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 behind Colin Castleton
Wellington program helps high school students 'achieve greatness'