Palm Beach Gardens man, 74 missing since Monday after picking up Lyft rider

The search is on to find a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft.

“For him to go completely off the map that’s not at all normal,” said Lindsay DiBetta, Levin’s daughter.

Levin was scheduled to pick someone up shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. DiBetta and her family members are still trying to figure out the exact location but said he was driving his red 2022 Kia Stinger with a Florida license plate, 81ABTY.

“We don’t know if he actually picked up the person or if he picked up a person as it was completed or what happened,” said DiBetta.

Lindsey was told by police her father's car was spotted in multiple cities throughout Florida, including Miami, Okeechobee and most recently Gainesville. There is still no sign of Levin or his cellphone.

“We kinda don’t believe that he’s with the car. Why would he drive around with his phone off?” she said.

According to a news release from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, Levin is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police also said he has made no threats to harm himself and has no known medical conditions.

If you believe you have have seen Levin or his car, contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

