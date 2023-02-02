Shooting shuts down I-95 southbound near Broward/Palm Beach County line

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A shooting has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Broward and Palm Beach County line on Thursday morning.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said on Twitter the closure is at I-95 and Sample Road in Pompano Beach, and all southbound lanes are "shut down until further notice due to an active investigation."

WTVJ NBC 6 in Miami is reporting a man was shot around 3 a.m. while driving on I-95. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition has not been released.

Southbound traffic backups on Thursday morning are extending into Boca Raton. Drivers are advised to use Florida's Turnpike as an alternate route to head south.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

