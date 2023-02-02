Superintendent releases recommended boundary map for new high school

The high school boundaries that Superintendent Mike Burke will recommend to the Palm Beach County School Board in two weeks have been released.

This has been a contentious process looking at how to balance out capacities at nearby high schools and fill the new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School.

The new school zones will shuffle thousands of students among eight high schools, spanning from Boca Raton to West Palm Beach.

The process is now out of the hands of the Advisory Boundary Committee, which held a series of hours-long meetings, and into the hands of the superintendent and the school board.

Burke's recommendation was released Thursday and is referred to as a hybrid of maps three and seven.

View the superintendent's recommended map below:

The school board is expected to meet Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. to discuss the superintendent's recommended map as well as other suggestions from the Advisory Boundary Committee.

The new high school is under construction along Lyons Road between Lantana Road and Lake Worth Road.

Click here to see the superintendent's recommended map.

Click here for a list of other suggestions from the committee.

Scripps Only Content 2023