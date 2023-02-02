Superintendent releases recommended boundary map for new high school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The high school boundaries that Superintendent Mike Burke will recommend to the Palm Beach County School Board in two weeks have been released.

This has been a contentious process looking at how to balance out capacities at nearby high schools and fill the new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School.

The new school zones will shuffle thousands of students among eight high schools, spanning from Boca Raton to West Palm Beach.

The process is now out of the hands of the Advisory Boundary Committee, which held a series of hours-long meetings, and into the hands of the superintendent and the school board.

Burke's recommendation was released Thursday and is referred to as a hybrid of maps three and seven.

View the superintendent's recommended map below:

The school board is expected to meet Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. to discuss the superintendent's recommended map as well as other suggestions from the Advisory Boundary Committee.

The new high school is under construction along Lyons Road between Lantana Road and Lake Worth Road.

Click here to see the superintendent's recommended map.

Click here for a list of other suggestions from the committee.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Man arrested after wandering near ‘family suite’ at Mar-a-Lago
St. Lucie County woman missing for nearly a week found safe in thicket near US 1
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize

Latest News

Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
More business owners turning to AI to stay competitive
Riviera Beach classroom gets 'STEM' makeover thanks to FPL grant
Florida could end unanimous jury requirement for executions