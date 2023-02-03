3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street

A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 45th Street.

Police describe it as a targeted incident and not a random shooting.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said two different groups were involved in an ongoing dispute and it spilled onto the roadway, leaving two people in a Nissan shot in the leg and hand.

A vehicle was riddled with bullets following a shooting on 45th Street in West Palm Beach on Feb. 3, 2023.

Jachles also said a woman in her 50s, who was driving eastbound on 45th Street collided with one of the vehicles involved, and that's when the bullets started to fly.

Police said the other vehicle involved in the dispute fled the scene.

"There were upwards of 45 rounds that were recovered on 45th Street in the middle of a busy day," Jachles said. "This certainly could have been much worse. We were fortunate and the West Palm Beach Police Department is committed to getting these guns out of the wrong hands."

Police said the two people who were shot are not cooperating with law enforcement.

The woman who crashed into the vehicle sustained injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said she was expected to recover.

