Boat with 19 migrants spotted near Jupiter Inlet Colony

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they stopped the boat with 19 people aboard, but two men jumped off and swam to shore.

The sheriff's office said they were able to find the two men that jumped from the vessel, and all of the passengers are being turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

As of Jan. 26, there has been nearly 10,000 migrants have been interdicted with 5,500 apprehended, according to FloridaDisaster.org.

