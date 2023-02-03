Food truck business paves way for Palm Beach County family’s health

February is Black History Month and WPTV is highlighting how a black owned business paved the way for a Palm Beach County family’s health.

Nestled near a busy intersection on Military Trail near Southern Boulevard are two sisters flipping burgers in a food truck.

The family adventure started years ago when Roamyne Davis was diagnosed with lupus.

One day her health took a turn for the worse.

"I was swollen, my kidneys weren't functioning, my heart was failing," she said.

It was an emotional time for Davis, and it still is as she shares about her health struggle. She said she took the medication her doctor prescribed, but also wanted to change her eating habits.

"At all our gatherings it’s the curry, curry chicken, curry goat, oxtail, curry fish," she said.

Davis said she stopped eating meat and became a vegan.

Dope Vegan food truck owners and sisters Roamyne Davis Rhona Nain share why they started their business.

"No more joint pain, no rashes, no lethargy," she said.

Her transformation inspired her sister, Rhona Nain.

"I really think this is a thing,” Nain said. “I think this is something we need to let the world know about."

Nain now sells vegan food from her food truck called Dope Vegan.

"It can be flavorful, especially from our Caribbean background,” she said. “It's a lot of spices, a lot of things that are going to make you feel like you're not missing out."

Her menu looks like other burger places—except there's no meat.

"It's the all-American burger, it's full of flavor. We have garlic butter vegan that we use," Nain said.

Food to nourish their customers and themselves.

"It's hard going to functions, people are eating their tasty curry goat,” Davis said. “I treat it [vegan food] as medicine."

The family is doing what they think is best for better health.

"So, know when you wake up in the morning, you're going to drink your green smoothie, while everybody is having sausage and eggs," Davis said.

