Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle

A tree fell on a car in Massachusetts on Friday and killed an infant inside. (WGGB/WSHM)
By Jessica Michalski and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday and killed an infant inside, officials said.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said an infant died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in around noon.

There’s so far no information on the condition of the driver and no official word on the identities of those in the car, which has a Connecticut license plate.

