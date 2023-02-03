Neighbors of missing Lyft driver: 'We love you'

The search for a missing Lyft driver is weighing on many in the Palm Beach Gardens community.

WPTV went to the home of Gary Levin and found a note, handwritten by neighbors, taped to his garage door.

The note read: “Gary, we love you and praying for you to be returned safely to your family.”

A neighbor told WPTV, every couple of days, Levin would be out in his driveway cleaning his red Kia Stinger that he loves so much.

WPTV was told the 74-year-old has a girlfriend, a daughter, a son and grandchildren. So many people who love him and are worried sick.

Note left by neighbors on Gary Levin's garage door of his Palm Beach Gardens home on Feb. 3, 2023.

WPTV learned Levin moved to Palm Beach Gardens from Philadelphia two years ago, where he drives Lyft for a living.

His neighbor told WPTV Levin is a huge Eagles fan and that he just sent him a funny text on Sunday night, when he learned, the Eagles were headed to the Super Bowl.

“He would always make conversation, that’s the type of guy he is,” the neighbor said. “It’s a bit sad, Gary is a friendly guy. A lot of neighbors know him, so knowing that he is missing for so long, it’s painful.”

Levin’s neighbor told WPTV that Levin is also really good at fixing things. For instance, if another resident throws out an old vacuum, he’ll pick it up, fix it, clean it and resell it.

