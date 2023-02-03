Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver

Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday.

The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Okeechobee Police Department.

Levin's family said his phone or car was tracked in cities across the state, including Miami, Gainesville and Okeechobee.

Okeechobee police said they are canvassing local businesses’ security cameras in the area, but so far no luck.

"So, what we're trying to gather, which is why we need that surveillance video, is confirm was he [Gary Levin] in the vehicle with the passenger or was the passenger by himself," Sgt. Aurelio Almazan said.

Police are also hoping that someone will recognize Levin from a surveillance image that was taken at a Wawa in Boynton Beach.

