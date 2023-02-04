Florida lawmakers share safety concerns for ride-share drivers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Florida Senator Rick Scott are sharing their concerns for drivers in the ride-share industry after the disappearance of a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by family members on Tuesday after his phone was turned off and relatives were unable to get a hold of him.

WPTV spoke with Frankel on Friday.

"I think it's important for the private sector to figure out how to make it safer,” she said. “We have so many people from out of town that are relying on Lyft and Uber, so there's a real need to make sure that these ride-share programs are safe."

WPTV also spoke with Scott during his roundtable in West Palm Beach.

"I mean this is a big deal. Just think what the family is thinking right now” he said. “Any company that provides these drives has to make sure they're doing everything they can to be careful about who gets in these cars. I mean it’s scary. Somebody gets in your car; you don't really know them."

Ride-share companies in Florida require drivers to maintain their own automobile insurance coverage to protect themselves and their passengers.

However, there is no requirement to ensure any security measures are installed in a vehicle to prevent robberies, car jackings or any other crime.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Family: Missing Lyft driver’s car found in North Carolina, man in custody
Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Ex-firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity
Florida lawmakers want to raise starting teacher pay to $65,000

Latest News

Disney, migrant relocation, election crimes to be addressed in special session
Food truck business paves way for Palm Beach County family’s health
What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?
Boat with 19 migrants spotted near Jupiter Inlet Colony