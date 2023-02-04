Man found shot dead in Pahokee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting report in the 100 block of Carver Place in Pahokee.

Deputies found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronunced him dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting as a homicide with no suspect named.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver
Family: Missing Lyft driver’s car found in North Carolina, man in custody
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says

Latest News

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, middle, is held back after participating in a scrum...
Fight between Magic, Timberwolves leads to 5 players ejected
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'
Florida lawmakers share safety concerns for rideshare drivers