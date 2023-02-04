Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,

At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.

Two suspects then fled the vehicle, Jupiter police said.

Officers were able to apprehend one suspect and are searching for a second person described as a younger white male.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver
Family: Missing Lyft driver’s car found in North Carolina, man in custody
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says

Latest News

Man found shot dead in Pahokee
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, middle, is held back after participating in a scrum...
Fight between Magic, Timberwolves leads to 5 players ejected
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'
Florida lawmakers share safety concerns for rideshare drivers