Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition to Florida

Matthew Flores is behind bars for probation violations after serving a year-and-a-half in a North Carolina prison on drug and assault charges.

Flores potentially faces charges connected to the disappearance of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin.

Prosecutors in central Florida want him brought back to face murder charges in the shooting death of a man in Wauchula.

“Rest assured that this individual will be returned to Florida," said well-known western North Carolina Defense Attorney Stephen Lindsay, who is not connected to the Flores case. "It probably will be within the next couple of weeks. It could be even sooner than that."

"My sense is there is not going to be any negotiating going on, it's going to be how quickly can we get him back," Lindsay said. "And from the defense's perspective, what can I do to protect him in the interim?"

Rutherford County’s Chief Public Defender Laura Powell, whose office is defending Matthew Flores for now, said: "I’m certain that as soon as they arrested Mr. Flores, that the state of Florida, because of the seriousness of the charges, already started the extradition process,”

Flores has been in the Rutherford County Detention Facility since Thursday, after Deputies say they caught him during a high-speed chase driving Gary Levin’s Kia.

A body was found in Okeechobee County on Saturday morning, not far from where the 74-year-old Levin dropped off a Lyft passenger, but it has not been identified, and Levin is still considered missing.

Positive identification of the remains is pending an autopsy.

Flores has not been charged with any crime against Levin at this time.

Powell said Florida has likely asked for a governor's warrant, which would allow Florida to bring back Flores if North Carolina's governor signs the paperwork.

“Then, he’ll issue the governor’s warrant and then the state of Florida can come up and extradite or take the individual back to the arresting state.”

Scripps Only Content 2023