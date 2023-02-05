Six-car crash on I-95 in Martin County closes all lanes, injures 5

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
A six-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 north of Indiantown in Martin County closed all lanes and injured seven people Saturday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash was before Mile Marker 89, north of Indiantown, around 9:45 a.m.,

All the vehicles suffered extensive damage and I-95 was shut down while crews worked the scene, Martin County Fire Rescue Cory Pippin said in an email to WPTV.

Firefighters had to use extrication tools to get some victims out of their cars.

One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center, and six others suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Another occupant was uninjured.

