Delray Beach Open serving up life skills for kids with autism

The locals call it the "Best Week in Sports," which consists off five Spring Training teams, the Honda Classic, and the Delray Beach Open.

The events are really held over a few weeks, but for sports fans it's a good time to be in South Florida.

It all kicks off with the Delray Beach Open on Friday. This year, the tournament is helping those with developmental differences by working with Love Serving Autism.

"They're out here playing tennis but also working on social skills, motor coordination skills, and life skills," said Lisa Pugliese-LaCroix, the founder of Love Serving Autism.

The organization helps kids on the court develop skills they can carry with them throughout life.

"Some of the life skills we work on are teamwork, listening, respect, and the goal is for them to learn this in tennis and then for them to demonstrate this in their daily life," said Pugliese-LaCroix.

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m., the tournament is hosting a Tacos, Tequila, and Tennis event with proceeds benefiting Love Serving Autism. Tickets start at $90 (plus tax and fee).

"Sample more than a dozen of the best tacos this town has to offer while you enjoy Tequila Cocktails provided by Dano's Tequila. From savory to sweet to spicy and crispy – we have a taco for you. Enjoy the Tacos and Tequila and then head out to the Stadium Court, steps from the hospitality tent, to watch some amazing tennis. Second round matches will be featured during this night of tennis," said the tournament's website.

