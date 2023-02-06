Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.(Stanzilla / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON, Ohio (Gray News) – A man was killed Sunday evening and his 7-year-old son was injured after a farm tractor flipped over.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Toschlog was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor on an Ohio Road just before 6 p.m.

Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.

Toschlog was trapped under the tractor for about 30 minutes while emergency services worked to get him free.

He was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

His son was ejected from the tractor and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition, but when?
What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported

Latest News

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
Two officers are recovering after they were injured during an exchange of gunfire with a...
Police: Man fatally shot by Indiana officers fired several shots
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May stands on the court with his team during the first half...
Owls drop out of top 25 after 20-game win streak snapped