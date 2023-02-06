Former Dolphins in Super Bowl LVII

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet Sunday for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, three former Miami Dolphins will be on the active roster.

Here's a look at some familiar faces who previously donned the aqua and orange.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chad Henne

Position: Quarterback

Seasons in NFL: 15

Seasons with Dolphins: 2008-11

Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne makes his first career start in a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Henne began his NFL career in Miami. He was selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

The Michigan product played sparingly as a rookie but supplanted Chad Pennington as the starting quarterback in 2009. He was 13-18 in 31 starts for Miami.

However, a season-ending shoulder injury four games into the 2011 season signaled the end of his time with the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne lies on the field after he was tackled and injured while playing the San Diego Chargers during the first half Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011, in San Diego.

After four seasons with the Dolphins, Henne made the move a few hours north to Jacksonville, where he started 22 games for the Jaguars from 2012-17. He was signed to be a backup to Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

Henne has already been forced into action during the playoffs, spelling an injured Mahomes and completing 7-of-5 attempts for 23 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's 27-20 victory against the Jaguars in the divisional round.

Philadelphia Eagles

Robert Quinn

Position: Defensive End

Seasons in NFL: 12

Seasons with Dolphins: 2018

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Indianapolis.

Quinn spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Rams (five in St. Louis and two in Los Angeles) before being traded to the Dolphins in 2018.

He started all 16 games for the Dolphins that season, finishing with 38 tackles, a team-high 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Quinn's time in South Florida was short, as the Dolphins traded him to the Dallas Cowboys the next year.

After a season with the Cowboys and most of the next three with the Chicago Bears, Quinn was traded to the Eagles in October. He was placed on injured reserve in December but returned to the active roster in time for the playoffs.

Ndamukong Suh

Position: Defensive Tackle

Seasons in NFL: 13

Seasons with Dolphins: 2015-17

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh watches his teammates play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft signed with the Dolphins after spending his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Suh started all 48 games during his time in Miami, recording 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his third and final season with the Dolphins.

He was released by Miami midway through his six-year deal in a move to free up a large amount of salary cap space.

After a season with the Rams, Suh joined the Buccaneers in 2019 and helped Tampa Bay become the first team to win a Super Bowl at its home stadium during the 2020 season. He returned to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal in 2021.

Suh signed with the Eagles in November, finishing with 10 tackles and a sack in eight regular-season games.

