Owls drop out of top 25 after 20-game win streak snapped

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May stands on the court with his team during the first half...
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May stands on the court with his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Florida Atlantic won 67-52. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic is out of The Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since Jan. 16.

The Owls fell out of the top 25 Monday after reaching its highest ranking in school history.

FAU had its nation-leading 20-game winning streak snapped last week in an 86-77 loss at UAB. The Owls (22-2, 12-1 Conference USA) rebounded Saturday, beating Charlotte 67-52.

Now they'll look to remain undefeated at home when they host Rice this Thursday.

FAU is 13-0 at "The Burrow" this season.

