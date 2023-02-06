Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County

There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin.

Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said the remains are those of a white man.

Sign placed by ⁦@OkeeSheriff⁩ along NE 40th Avenue near where body of decomposing man was discovered Saturday. Still no identification. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/2OPxxyzqFK — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) February 6, 2023

The body was found 2 miles from where investigators said Levin's phone last pinged last week.

The sheriff's office put up a no trespassing sign along Northeast 40th Avenue, just east of the Okeechobee city limits, near where the body was found Saturday.

Stephen said his dive team searched for more evidence Monday.

Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens has not been seen since Jan. 30, 2023.

Investigators said intelligence led them to the body, which in all likelihood would not have been visible from the road. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were also spotted going in and out of the area.

The body was found a few yards short of a canal that stretches for several miles. It was taken 30 miles away to the Medical Examiner's Office for District 19 located in Fort Pierce.

An autopsy should provide information on the cause of death.

WPTV asked the sheriff if he had any idea when there would be a positive identification on the body. He said he didn't know, but he expected it sooner rather than later.

