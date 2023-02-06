Thieves steal items valued at $30K from construction site

Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from a new apartment building job site Sunday.

Officers responded to the construction site — located behind a Publix in the 900 block of Southeast Becker Road — on Monday morning just before 9 a.m. for a report about the burglary.

Investigators said the suspects cut the locks to several storage containers Sunday and stole more than $30,000 worth of copper, wire, tools and generators.

Detectives are investigating a construction site burglary where suspects broke into several storage containers and stole over $30k of copper wire, tools, and materials from 900 BLK SE Becker Rd. Occurred yesterday and suspects left in white box truck. Call PSLPD with any info. pic.twitter.com/rthHwt72g8 — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) February 6, 2023

Police said the robbers left the area in a white box truck.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Papaleo at 772-871-5052.

Scripps Only Content 2023