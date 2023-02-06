Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton

Two people were taken to area hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said the incident occurred at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7.

When rescue crews arrived they found two vehicles involved in a wreck. One vehicle was in the canal, and the other vehicle was on fire.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle in the water was already out when crews arrived at the scene. A rescue diver went into the water to make sure there were no other victims.

One patient was taken to Delray Medical Center. A second patient was transported to West Boca Medical Center.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

