Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were taken to area hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said the incident occurred at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7.

When rescue crews arrived they found two vehicles involved in a wreck. One vehicle was in the canal, and the other vehicle was on fire.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle in the water was already out when crews arrived at the scene. A rescue diver went into the water to make sure there were no other victims.

One patient was taken to Delray Medical Center. A second patient was transported to West Boca Medical Center.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition, but when?
What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported

Latest News

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May stands on the court with his team during the first half...
Owls drop out of top 25 after 20-game win streak snapped
Teen fatally shot at fair in Florida county known for rodeos
Delray Beach Open serving up life skills for kids with autism
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver