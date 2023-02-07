2 people, pet rescued from Palm Beach County house fire

Two people and their pet were rescued early Tuesday morning after flames broke out at a Palm Beach County home, authorities said.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a single-story home in the 5600 block of Elder Drive around 5 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front side of the property.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the flames and safely rescued two residents and their pet from the home, along with another person from a building next door.

One person was treated at the scene for injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

