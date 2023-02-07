Antisemitic messages found inside bags in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Antisemitic material in clear bags with corn kernels have been placed in several residential driveways in Vero Beach, the police department said Monday.

In a Facebook post, the agency said "we have recently received numerous calls in regards to anti-Semitic material being placed in several residential driveways. We have collected many bags throughout the city of Vero Beach."

Residents were told people to dispose of the bags received.

The police department said "this is happening all over the United States."

This is the first report of antisemitic material on the Treasure Coast.

In the past month, similar bags have been placed in neighborhoods in Boca Raton, Town of Palm Beach and on vehicles in the employee parking lot of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 16, a projector projected a Swastika and antisemitic messages on the AT&T building in downtown West Palm Beach. Mike Jachles, a West Palm Beach police spokesman, said men confronted were not cooperative. It is unclear if they will face charges.

