Details remain murky how Matthew Flores took possession of Lyft driver's car

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WPTV is learning more about the whereabouts of the man last seen driving the car of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin.

Matthew Flores, 35, has not been charged in connection to Levin's disappearance, but WPTV learned new information about where he was before he crashed Levin's car.

Some new details emerged in an arrest affidavit of Stephanie Velgara, Flores' girlfriend, who police say was an accessory after the fact to a homicide Flores is accused of committing in Hardee County.

That killing occurred in Wauchula, Florida, in southwest Florida on Jan. 24.

RELATED: Timeline of the disappearance of Gary Levin

At the time, investigators said Flores stole the victim's blue Nissan Altima and switched the registration tag with another vehicle.

Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens has not been seen since Jan. 30, 2023.
A few days later, the Altima was found abandoned in the Orlando area, sometime before Velgara's arrest on Jan. 28.

The only other official location for Flores occurred on Feb. 2, when he was found driving Levin's Kia Stinger in Rutherford County, North Carolina, after a crash. Gainesville police said Levin's license plate for his Kia was picked up by camera readers on Feb. 1.

It's unclear where Flores got into Levin's car or whether he was ever in the vicinity of Okeechobee where a body was found Saturday.

At last check, Flores is still being held in North Carolina awaiting an extradition hearing on Feb. 22.

Thomas Bakkedahl, the state attorney that serves Okeechobee County, said Tuesday that Flores is a person of interest in Levin's disappearance.

