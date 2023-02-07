High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student and tried to meet up with her pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to the incidents.

Kassidy Sottilare, 27, who was arrested in February 2022 by Boynton Beach police, pleaded guilty in exchange for adjudication being withheld: offense against student as an authority figure and unlawful use of a two-way communication device with the latter substituted for traveling to meet a minor.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen sentenced her to two concurrent five-year probations, including ankle monitor for first 18 months, plus 100 hours of community.

According to an arrest report, a 14-year-old girl and her mother went to Boynton Beach police headquarters to report the incident.

The teen said Sottilare, a junior varsity cheerleading coach at Boynton Beach Community High School, sent her a friend request on Instagram.

The 14-year-old accepted the request, then Sottilare messaged her saying she wanted to "spoil and [EXPLETIVE] with her," the arrest report stated.

Detectives used the victim's Instagram account to pose as the girl and communicate with Sottilare.

Her original charges were felonies: offense against a student by an authority figure, traveling to meet a minor and driving with a suspended license.

Palm Beach County School District said Sottilare at the time was a data processor for the Palm Beach Virtual School. She no longer is listed in the employee directory online.

