Lyft passenger recalls kindness of Gary Levin during recent ride

A woman who recently rode with Gary Levin while he was working as a Lyft driver recounted his positivity and kindness during their brief encounter.

Biju Knox said he seemed to know she was having a bad day.

"He said, 'Don't be bummed out. You're such a pretty girl, and it's going to be OK,'" Knox said. "His kindness was so profound, and it just lifted that heavy weight that was on my shoulder," Knox said.

Knox was going through a rough divorce and her car was in the shop.

Those who know Gary Levin say he's an avid car enthusiast.

She said Levin had plenty of comforting words during the ride from a car dealership along Northlake Boulevard to her home a couple of Saturdays ago.

Then just over a week later, she saw Levin in the news reports about a missing Lyft driver.

"It took the breath out of me. I said, 'Oh my God," Knox said. "So, I looked at the license plate. I looked at the car and sure enough, it matched up with my Lyft log," Knox said.

For Knox, it all happened so fast and ended sadly.

Levin's words to her are still very much alive.

"He is special," Knox said. "He fell into my lap because I was having a horrible day, and he just gave me, 'Hey, it's going to be OK,' and he made me feel good," Knox said.

That's the one thing she is holding on to, words that lifted her up and continue to keep her positive.

