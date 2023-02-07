No. 19 Miami rolls past Duke 81-59, moves to 13-0 at home

Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami had little trouble on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night.

Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami (19-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home.

Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke (17-7, 8-5), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 21 turnovers.

It was the second-biggest Miami victory margin in the series between the schools, topped only by the Hurricanes’ 90-63 rout of then-No. 1 Duke on Jan. 23, 2013. Miami also enjoyed huge edges in points off turnovers (23-9), second-chance points (24-9) and fast-break points (17-7).

It also gave Miami payback for a 68-66 loss at Duke earlier this season.

"We had something to prove," Miller said. "They beat us last time. We were revved up for this game and we got it done."

Duke fans started leaving with 4:24 left and Miami up by 26, the Hurricanes' student section serenading them as they departed.

Miami ran out to a 13-1 lead and stretched it to 34-17 later in the first half — making this only the third game this season where the Blue Devils faced that much of a deficit. They trailed N.C. State by as many as 29 in what became an 84-60 loss, and lost by 19 to Purdue in late November.

It was 40-26 at the half. Omier sent the teams into the break with an alley-oop dunk over Duke’s zone. And when Miami opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 23-point lead, the outcome quickly became academic.

