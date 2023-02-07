St. Lucie County considers new security cameras following deadly mass shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is considering adding new security cameras to county parks after eight people were shotduring a Fort Pierce car and bike show last month.

No arrests have been made in the case where an innocent mother was killedat the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

The proposal would add cameras to not only Ilous Ellis Park, the location of the shooting, but also to Pepper Park, Lakewood Park, Lawnwood Stadium and the Stan Blum Boat Ramp.

The cameras would allow deputies to monitor feeds inside the sheriff's office real-time crime center and capture license plates in and out of certain areas.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester outlined the proposal to county commissioners during a meeting held Tuesday.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester discusses a proposal to implement new security cameras at multiple locations in the county.

"It would give us another source of information that was right there recorded that is non-disputable evidence of who was involved and what happened," Hester said.

The cameras would incur an initial cost of $125,000 with a recurring yearly cost of $15,000, according to Hester.

He said the funding would come out of the county's crime prevention program — a self-sustaining fund that wouldn't cost taxpayers extra money.

The St. Lucie County Commission would have to approve the measure.

There still have been no arrests in the deadly Jan. 16 shooting that claimed the life of Nikkitia Bryant, 29.

