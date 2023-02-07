Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The body was found at mile marker 8, which east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.

Brandon Jenkins, 29, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Trinity Bownes, 31, of Tamarac, are
expected to be brought back to Broward County from out-of-state on charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence, accord to a BSO news release.

They remain in custody: Jenkins in Tennessee and Bownes in San Joaquin County, California.

On Jan. 21, Coto went to the Tamarac home of his estranged wife, Bownes, in the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court.

Grossman said the two got into an argument and, at some point, Coto was fatally stabbed.
Jenkins was also involved in the incident but details were not explained by BSO.

After the fatal stabbing, Coto’s remains were buried in Vero Beach, according to BSO.

Clarksville Police Department officers arrested Jenkins on Friday, and Bownes turned herself in to authorities in California the next day.

