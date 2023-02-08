1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 12:25 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the area of Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive for a reported motor vehicle crash.

They found a two-car crash with heavy damage to both vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics. The occupant of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

A fuel leak was mitigated before the scene was turned over to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for investigation.

PBSO hadn't responded yet to inquiries from WPTV.

