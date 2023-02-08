2023 USFL season to open in April with doubleheader on WFLX Fox 29

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The sophomore season of the new United States Football League returns with a doubleheader in April on Fox 29.

The 2023 USFL season begins April 15 with two games featuring three teams that made the playoffs last year.

The Memphis Showboats will make their debut at home against the Philadelphia Stars at 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Stars wide receiver Devin Gray, center, celebrates with wide receiver Chris Rowland, left, and running back Dexter Williams, right, after a touchdown reception during the second half of the USFL Championship game against the Birmingham Stallions, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. The Birmingham Stallions won 33-30. (David Dermer | AP)

That will be followed by a game between the defending USFL champion Birmingham Stallions and the visiting New Jersey Generals at 7:30 p.m.

Perhaps the most notable difference this season will be the absence of the Tampa Bay Bandits, who won’t field a team in 2023.

Instead, head coach Todd Haley is coaching the Showboats, who will play their inaugural season this year.

Unlike last season, when all games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, this spring season will feature eight teams in four cities.

In the South Division, the Showboats and Houston Gamblers will play in Memphis, while the Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will play in Alabama.

In the North Division, the Michigan Panthers and Stars will play in Detroit, while the Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will play in Canton, Ohio.

Birmingham defeated Philadelphia 33-30 last season in the USFL Championship game.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.