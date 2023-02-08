Florida sheriffs urge residents to keep an eye out for pythons

Python migration patterns show that they often cross the Florida Bay into the Florida Keys.
Python migration patterns show that they often cross the Florida Bay into the Florida Keys.(Florida Sheriffs Association)
By Kali-Ray Skinner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a python problem in South Florida and the Florida Sheriffs Association is pushing for residents who see one in the wild to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Python migration patterns show that they often cross the Florida Bay into the Florida Keys.

This makes them a particular danger to those in the South Florida region.

Sgt. James Hager is pictured with a Burmese python in Key Largo before turning the snake over to FWC.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After missing man’s body found, estranged wife, accomplice face murder charges
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died

Latest News

Sebastian considers annexing 2,000 acres
Mandel Public Library highlights diversity, inclusion during Black History Month
Police investigation focuses on elderly couple's Riviera Beach home
2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
State Farm Stadium is reflected in a pool prior to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game,...
5 cities that should host future Super Bowls