HCSO announces that beloved service dog Mason Star has cancer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister broke devastating news about their beloved service dog Mason Star.

“This news is difficult to share, we have learned that Mason Star has an aggressive form of cancer. We are remaining positive during this very difficult time and are making sure Mason, now more than ever, receives all the comfort and love he gives us,” Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted Wednesday.

Mason was donated by K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans. Founded in 2011, the nonprofit has paired nearly 700 veterans with Service Dogs to-date and rescued more than 1,300 dogs overall. Mason is trained to recognize anxiety and stress and to provide comfort to those experiencing it.

ABC7 is keeping HCSO and Mason in our thoughts and prayers.

