Miami Hurricanes hiring Lance Guidry from Tulane as DC

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The University of Miami is hiring Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and recently accepted the same position at Tulane, to lead its defense, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized between Guidry and the Hurricanes.

ESPN first reported Miami was expected to hire Guidry as its defensive coordinator.

The 51-year-old Louisiana native was hired way from Marshall by Tulane just last month. Now he'll replace Kevin Steele on Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami. Steele is reportedly on his way to Alabama to become Nick Saban's defensive coordinator after holding that position for one season with the Hurricanes.

Alabama has yet to make the hiring of Steele and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees official. Rees had been an assistant at Notre Dame.

Tulane announced the hiring of Guidry on Jan. 23 to replace Chris Hampton, who left the New Orleans-based school to join Oregon's staff as an assistant coach.

Guidry's defenses at Marshall ranked third in the nation in yards per play this season (4.56) and 26th nationally in 2021 (5.14 ypp).

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
After missing man’s body found, estranged wife, accomplice face murder charges
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition, but when?
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

Latest News

1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach
Defense of Florida's Disney bill begins amid criticism
Delray Beach tennis player survives earthquakes in Turkey
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers left in Vero Beach neighborhood