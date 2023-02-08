Police investigation focuses on elderly couple's Riviera Beach home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A police investigation was underway inside an elderly couple's home Wednesday in Riviera Beach.

Crime scene investigators were at the home near Lake Shore Drive and East 24th Street for most of the day.

Riviera Beach police wouldn't comment on why they were there, but neighbors said a man and a woman, both of whom are believed to be in their 80s, live at the home.

Neighbors said the couple had health challenges, including dementia, and the man had recently returned home from a hospital stay.

One neighbor who served as a sort of caretaker for the couple said he spent every day at their home for years, "helping them do things."

