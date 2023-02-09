11-year-old with cerebral palsy to be given custom-made wheelchair surround

A child will receive a custom-made wheelchair surround "magic wheels," built by craftsmen. The wheelchair surround will be built around his personal dreams and favorite themes.

The unveiling will happen at an event filled with organizations and companies run by people with different abilities, and groups that focus on accessibility.

WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event. An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter will be provided.

Giovanni Pillonato is described as a happy child who "continues to amaze his loved ones with his strength and determination." The 11-year-old has cerebral palsy and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. He loves baseball, Disney, superheroes and school, and his custom-made "magic wheels" is designed around his preferences and needs.

The Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Magic Wheels & Special Deals event is Feb. 10 at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center at 125 E. Ocean Ave.

The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the "magic wheels" unveiling is scheduled for 6 p.m. The event will include children's activities, food from J & J Soul Food, music by the Exceptional Ensembell Hand Bell Choir, and a showcase of organizations selling products created for or by people with disabilities.

The special wheelchair surround was created by Chariots of Love and Little Wolf Carpentry.

The following day, on Feb. 11, Giovanni will showcase his new "magic wheels" as the honorary starter at the 11th Annual Barrier Free 5K. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at Barrier Free Park at 3301 N. Congress Avenue.

For more details about the events, visit www.Boynton-Beach.org/magic.

Scripps Only Content 2023