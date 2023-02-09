2 killed in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were killed Wednesday night when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said.

Delray Beach police and fire-rescue responded to the crash about 8 p.m.

Witnesses said the vehicle was on the tracks when it was struck by the southbound train, the police agency posted on Twitter.

Lindell Boulevard was shut down at Old Dixie Highway in all directions while police investigated the crash.

The Florida East Coast Railway tracks are just west of Dixie Highway.

Rob Callahan witnessed the aftermath from his condo and sent images to WPTV.

Brightline, car crash in Delray Beach at Lindell Boulevard on Feb. 8, 2023..
Brightline, car crash in Delray Beach at Lindell Boulevard on Feb. 8, 2023..
Brightline, car crash at Lindell Boulevard and west of Old Dixie Highway in Delray Beach on...
Brightline, car crash at Lindell Boulevard and west of Old Dixie Highway in Delray Beach on Feb. 8, 2023.

The closest Brightline train station is in Boca Raton.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Trump suggests DeSantis was 'grooming high school girls;' governor responds
After missing man’s body found, estranged wife, accomplice face murder charges
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach

Latest News

FILE - Florida State head coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win against...
Mike Norvell gets raise, 3-year extension with Seminoles
Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills
Woman nearly hits 2 deputies on traffic stop, arrested after pursuit
Community group offers help to Gary Levin's family