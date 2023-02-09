2 killed in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach

Two people were killed Wednesday night when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said.

Delray Beach police and fire-rescue responded to the crash about 8 p.m.

Witnesses said the vehicle was on the tracks when it was struck by the southbound train, the police agency posted on Twitter.

Lindell Boulevard was shut down at Old Dixie Highway in all directions while police investigated the crash.

The Florida East Coast Railway tracks are just west of Dixie Highway.

Rob Callahan witnessed the aftermath from his condo and sent images to WPTV.

Brightline, car crash in Delray Beach at Lindell Boulevard on Feb. 8, 2023..

Brightline, car crash at Lindell Boulevard and west of Old Dixie Highway in Delray Beach on Feb. 8, 2023.

Brightline has said it would begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County beginning Feb. 11 and continuing through March.

The closest Brightline train station is in Boca Raton.

