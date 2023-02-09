Biden talks Social Security, urges bipartisan approach to prescription costs

Biden with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor
Biden with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA Fla. (WWSB) - President Joe Biden visited the University of Tampa two days after the State of the Union to discuss Social Security and Medicare.

Air Force One landed at Tampa International Airport just before 1 p.m. where the President greeted Tampa Mayor Jane Castor before the motorcade took the president to the school.

The President urged bipartisanship in Congress, but still had strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott over healthcare. Biden criticized Scott for wanting to put Medicare on the chopping block every 5 years.

“I know that a lot of Republicans — their dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare,” Biden said. “If that’s your dream, I’m your nightmare.”

Insulin cost was another topic Biden mentioned. He noted that insulin is currently capped at $35 for Medicare recipients thanks to the “Inflation Reduction Act.” But millions of Americans are not on Medicare and he wanted those individuals to be a priority in the legislature.

“Let’s finish the job and cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for everyone who needs it!” said Biden

The president also noted he would veto any repeal of the Affordable Care Act that lands on his desk.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
Trump suggests DeSantis was 'grooming high school girls;' governor responds
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
2 killed in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach

Latest News

Group asks how African American course violates Florida law
Boca Raton mother, 16-day-old baby endure earthquakes in Turkey
After freight train passes, SUV stopped on tracks struck by Brightline train
Woman, 69, killed after motorcycle crashes into Martin County canal